Oklahoma St. 78, Prairie View 53

Rutty 0-3 1-2 1, Douglas 3-7 0-2 7, Gambrell 6-13 1-2 16, Te.Smith 1-6 0-0 2, Wesley 4-6 0-0 10, Miles 2-6 2-2 6, Augustin 0-3 0-0 0, Bell 1-8 0-0 2, Nelson 0-0 0-0 0, Neal 1-1 0-0 2, Harding 1-1 0-0 3, M.Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Myles 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 21-57 4-8 53.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason