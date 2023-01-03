Skip to main content
Sports

Oklahoma City 150, Boston 117

Brown 11-18 5-9 29, Tatum 9-17 7-7 27, Horford 1-3 0-0 2, Smart 3-6 1-2 7, White 2-8 3-3 8, G.Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Griffin 0-1 0-0 0, Hauser 2-6 0-0 6, Jackson 1-3 1-2 4, Vonleh 0-0 0-0 0, Kornet 0-0 0-0 0, Brogdon 4-12 8-8 17, Pritchard 7-13 0-0 17. Totals 40-88 25-31 117.

OKLAHOMA CITY (150)

Jal.Williams 10-18 1-3 21, Wiggins 7-8 1-1 17, K.Williams 3-6 2-2 10, Dort 8-15 4-5 23, Giddey 10-15 2-2 25, Bazley 1-3 2-4 4, Jay.Williams 3-6 0-0 8, Muscala 0-3 0-0 0, Joe 8-13 2-4 21, Mann 8-11 0-1 21. Totals 58-98 14-22 150.

Boston 33 21 37 26 117
Oklahoma City 34 40 48 28 150

3-Point Goals_Boston 12-40 (Pritchard 3-4, Hauser 2-6, Brown 2-7, Tatum 2-7, Jackson 1-2, Brogdon 1-3, White 1-6, G.Williams 0-1, Griffin 0-1, Horford 0-1, Smart 0-2), Oklahoma City 20-40 (Mann 5-8, Giddey 3-5, Dort 3-6, Joe 3-7, Wiggins 2-2, Jay.Williams 2-3, K.Williams 2-3, Muscala 0-2, Jal.Williams 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 38 (Brogdon 9), Oklahoma City 44 (Jay.Williams 7). Assists_Boston 29 (Smart 8), Oklahoma City 31 (Jal.Williams 6). Total Fouls_Boston 15, Oklahoma City 23. A_16,778 (18,203)

