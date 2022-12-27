Oklahoma City 130, San Antonio 114

K.Johnson 7-18 3-4 19, Sochan 7-16 2-2 16, Poeltl 4-4 2-3 10, Jones 6-13 1-1 14, Vassell 8-15 0-0 20, Branham 2-5 0-0 5, Roby 1-1 0-0 2, Bassey 1-1 0-0 2, Collins 4-7 2-2 11, Langford 0-3 0-0 0, S.Johnson 3-6 0-0 6, Richardson 3-10 2-2 9. Totals 46-99 12-14 114.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason