Oklahoma City 118, L.A. Clippers 110

George 4-12 2-2 10, Te.Mann 3-5 0-0 6, Zubac 4-9 4-6 12, Jackson 8-13 0-0 18, Powell 9-15 1-2 21, Covington 1-2 0-0 3, Diabate 1-1 1-1 3, Batum 3-4 0-0 7, Coffey 0-3 0-0 0, Brown 1-1 1-2 3, Boston Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Kennard 4-5 0-0 10, Wall 6-12 4-5 17. Totals 44-82 13-18 110.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason