Okauru sparks UNC Wilmington past Northeastern in OT, 76-74

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Mike Okauru forced overtime with a late dunk in regulation, then scored at the basket and added two free throws in the final 25 seconds of overtime to allow UNC Wilmington to get past Northeastern 76-74 and its first win in eight Colonial Athletic Association starts on Saturday night.

Jordan Roland hit back-to-back jumpers in the final 65 seconds of regulation to put Northeastern ahead, 66-64, but after a timeout Okauru took the ball on the wing and drove the lane for a dunk to tie.

Northwestern took a four-point lead in overtime before Okauru erased the deficit with two free throws and a layup at the rim. Brian Tolefree scored on a layup to put the Hawks in front and Okauru scored again at the basket with :25 left to make it 74-70, and his two free throws put the game out of reach at 76-72.

Tolefree finished with 17 points for Wilmington (6-15, 1-7) and Okauru added 16 points, 10 rebounds and six assists and Shykeim Phillips added 14 points.

Roland finished with 38 points to lead Northeastern (10-9, 4-3). Tyson Walker contributed 17 points.