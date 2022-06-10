Ohtani carries Angels past Boston, ending LA's 14-game skid GREG BEACHAM, AP Sports Writer June 10, 2022 Updated: June 10, 2022 1:39 a.m.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani pitched seven stellar innings and hit a two-run homer, and the Los Angeles Angels snapped their 14-game losing streak with a 5-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night.
Andrew Velazquez added a three-run homer in the sixth, but the Angels ended the longest skid in franchise history squarely on the shoulders of their matchless AL MVP, both on the mound and at the plate.