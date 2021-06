EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale's 3-pointer with less than a second left capped a 12-point comeback for the Dallas Wings in a 68-67 win that snapped the Seattle Storm’s five-game winning streak on Sunday night.

Ogunbowale finished with 24 points and her clutch shot helped the Wings (3-5) return the favor after they were stunned by the Jewell Loyd’s overtime buzzer beater — also in Everett, Washington — on Friday night.