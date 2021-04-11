Odor snaps late tie with 1st hit as Yankee, NY tops Rays 8-4 FRED GOODALL, AP Sports Writer April 11, 2021 Updated: April 11, 2021 5:19 p.m.
1 of11 New York Yankees' Rougned Odor, right, hands his helmet to first base coach Reggie Willits after popping out against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 11, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 New York Yankees' Rougned Odor watches his RBi single off Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Collin McHugh during the 10th inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 11, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 New York Yankees' Gio Urshela celebrates after his two-run home run off Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Michael Wacha during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 11, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 New York Yankees' Gio Urshela, right, celebrates his two-run home run off Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Michael Wacha with third base coach Phil Nevin during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 11, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 New York Yankees' Gio Urshela, right, celebrates with third base coach Phil Nevin after his two-run single off Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Collin McHugh during the 10th inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 11, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Tampa Bay Rays' Michael Wacha pitches to the New York Yankees during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 11, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Michael Wacha (52) reacts as New York Yankees' Gio Urshela runs around the bases after his two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 11, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Rougned Odor snapped a 10th-inning tie with his first hit as a Yankee, Gio Urshela homered and drove in three runs, and New York rallied Sunday to avoid a weekend sweep with an 8-4 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.
Urshela hit a two-run homer in the third inning. His fourth hit of the day, a two-out single in the 10th off Collin McHugh (0-1), helped the Yankees put away the AL champions, who were on the verge of completing a three-game sweep before giving up a tying run in the eighth.