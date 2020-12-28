Odd became normal: sports' masked road trip to the unknown FRED LIEF, AP Sports Writer Dec. 28, 2020 Updated: Dec. 28, 2020 1:37 p.m.
FILE - Cardboard cutouts rest in seats at Oracle Park as the San Francisco Giants play the San Diego Padres during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, in this Wednesday, July 29, 2020, file photo.
FILE - Italian professional cyclist Davide Martinelli rides his bike after collecting medicine at a pharmacy to be delivered to residents in Rovato, near Brescia, Northern Italy, in this Tuesday, April 14, 2020, file photo. Martinelli got on his bike and delivered medicine to the elderly and others during the pandemic.
FILE - U.S. Postal Service worker Tionne Eitz holds a foul ball gift in Alameda, Calif., in this Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, file photo. Catching a foul ball is one of baseball's everlasting charms. But with no fans in the park -- in Oakland and San Francisco -- and plenty of balls landing in the seats, AP Baseball Writer Janie McCauley had an idea. Gather the balls and give them away.
FILE - Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Blake Snell celebrates the end of the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 6 of the baseball World Series in Arlington, Texas, in this Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, file photo. With baseball trying to negotiate a comeback and unemployment battering the country, star Tampa Bay pitcher Blake Snell took a less than diplomatic approach: "I'm not splitting no revenue," he said. "I want all mine."
Take your pick.
Maybe it was a Big East Tournament basketball game that broke for halftime and never returned. Or the cardboard cutouts of spectators that replaced flesh-and blood fans in stadiums across the country. Or the Maui Invitational relocated from the pounding Hawaiian surf to the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina. Or the racehorse named for Dr. Anthony Fauci (a second-place finisher at Belmont Park to a horse called Prisoner.)