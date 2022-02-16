Obanor paces No. 11 Texas Tech for sweep of No. 7 Baylor

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Kevin Obanor scored 21 of his 23 points in the second half while rediscovering his long-range shot, and finished with 13 rebounds, as 11th-ranked Texas Tech beat No. 7 Baylor 83-73 on Wednesday night, completing a regular-season series sweep of the reigning national champion Bears.

Obanor had missed 11 consecutive 3-pointers over 2 1/2 games before making back-to-back shots from beyond the arc to cap a 14-3 run that started the second half and put the Red Raiders (20-6, 9-4 Big 12) ahead to stay. When Obanor had consecutive 3s again later in the game, Tech had led by double digits for the first time.

Bryson Williams added 17 points for Tech, which is 16-0 at home this season, and has won 19 in a row at United Supermarkets Arena. Adonis Arms scored 15 points, and Terrence Shannon had 14 points and five assists.

James Akinjo had 18 points and seven assists for Baylor (21-5, 9-4), while Adam Flagler had 14 points and Matthew Mayer 13. Jeremy Sochan had eight points and 10 rebounds.

Baylor had a 21-game winning streak before its 65-62 home loss on Jan. 11 to the Red Raiders, who overcame an early 15-point deficit.

With Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes among those in the stands cheering on his school, Texas Tech competed its first season sweep of the Bears since 2004-05.

The Bears played a day after big man Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua had season-ending surgery to repair multiple ligaments in his left knee. The 6-foot-8 junior post, known as “Everyday Jon” because of his high-energy approach to games and practices, got injured in their win Saturday over No. 20 Texas.

Texas Tech was without starting guard Kevin McCullar, out with a sprained left ankle. After missing a shot in Saturday's win over TCU, McCullar stepped on the foot of Horned Frogs coach Jamie Dixon.

The Red Raiders were down 39-32 at halftime, missing their last five shots after Arms scored with 6:59 let to tie the game at 23-all. Sochan then hit a 3-pointer for the Bears. Texas Tech did make nine free throws in that closing stretch.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: The loss last month to the Red Raiders started an 11-game stretch in which the Bears are 6-5. ... Baylor and Texas Tech are now tied for second place in the Big 12, a game behind No. 6 Kansas.

Texas Tech: It was the 31st career double-double for Obanor, but the first at Texas Tech for the 6-foot-8 senior transfer from Oral Roberts. Obanor missed his only two 3-pointers before halftime, but was 4 for 5 after that.

UP NEXT

Baylor: Goes for a regular-season sweep when hosting TCU on Saturday. The Bears won 76-64 in Fort Worth on Jan. 8.

Texas Tech: At No. 20 Texas on Saturday, in Red Raiders' second game against former coach Chris Beard. Tech won the first meeting 77-64 in Lubbock on Feb. 1.

