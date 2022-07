Athletics second. Seth Brown strikes out swinging. Ramon Laureano homers to left field. Elvis Andrus called out on strikes. Stephen Piscotty flies out to right center field to Gavin Sheets.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Athletics 1, White sox 0.

White sox second. Jose Abreu homers to center field. Gavin Sheets pops out to shallow infield to Stephen Vogt. Eloy Jimenez lines out to center field to Tony Kemp. Josh Harrison doubles to deep right field. Leury Garcia singles to right field, advances to 2nd. Josh Harrison scores. Seby Zavala doubles to deep center field. Leury Garcia scores. Tim Anderson grounds out to shortstop, Elvis Andrus to Seth Brown.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 3, Athletics 1.

White sox seventh. Eloy Jimenez homers to center field. Josh Harrison strikes out swinging. Leury Garcia singles to left field. Seby Zavala flies out to right field to Stephen Piscotty. Tim Anderson strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 4, Athletics 1.