Oakland-Atlanta Runs

Athletics fourth. Elvis Andrus lines out to shortstop to Ozzie Albies. Ramon Laureano doubles to deep right field, advances to 3rd. Fielding error by Ronald Acuna Jr.. Ramon Laureano scores. Stephen Vogt walks. Chad Pinder strikes out swinging. Seth Brown singles to right field. Stephen Vogt to second. Sean Murphy singles to shallow center field. Seth Brown to third. Stephen Vogt scores. Matt Davidson grounds out to shallow infield, Austin Riley to Matt Olson.

2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Athletics 2, Braves 0.

Braves fourth. Dansby Swanson doubles to deep center field. Austin Riley walks. Matt Olson flies out to deep center field to Ramon Laureano. Dansby Swanson to third. Ozzie Albies out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Chad Pinder. Dansby Swanson scores. William Contreras strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 2, Braves 1.

Braves fifth. Marcell Ozuna walks. Adam Duvall doubles to deep center field. Marcell Ozuna to third. Michael Harris II triples to right field. Adam Duvall scores. Marcell Ozuna scores. Ronald Acuna Jr. grounds out to shallow infield, Matt Davidson to Seth Brown. Dansby Swanson strikes out swinging. Austin Riley homers to left field. Michael Harris II scores. Matt Olson grounds out to shallow right field, Seth Brown to Domingo Acevedo.

4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 5, Athletics 2.

Braves sixth. Ozzie Albies flies out to center field to Ramon Laureano. William Contreras homers to left field. Marcell Ozuna flies out to left center field to Chad Pinder. Adam Duvall flies out to center field to Chad Pinder.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 6, Athletics 2.

Braves seventh. Michael Harris II doubles to center field. Ronald Acuna Jr. reaches on error. Throwing error by Matt Davidson. Dansby Swanson strikes out swinging. Austin Riley singles to center field. Ronald Acuna Jr. to third. Michael Harris II scores. Matt Olson singles to shallow center field. Austin Riley to second. Ronald Acuna Jr. scores. Ozzie Albies homers to center field. Matt Olson scores. Austin Riley scores. William Contreras grounds out to shallow infield, Sam Selman to Seth Brown. Marcell Ozuna singles to shallow center field. Adam Duvall homers to left field. Marcell Ozuna scores. Michael Harris II strikes out swinging.

7 runs, 6 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Braves 13, Athletics 2.