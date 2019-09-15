Oakland 8, Texas 6

Oakland Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 40 8 12 8 Totals 36 6 12 6 Semien ss 4 1 1 0 Choo dh 4 0 2 1 Laureano rf 5 1 3 0 Andrus ss 5 0 1 0 Chapman 3b 4 1 1 3 Calhoun lf 4 0 1 0 Olson 1b 5 1 1 1 Solak 3b 5 0 1 0 Davis dh 4 1 1 0 Mazara rf 5 0 1 0 Canha cf 5 1 1 2 Santana 1b 4 2 2 0 Pinder lf 4 1 1 0 Odor 2b 4 2 2 2 b-Grossman ph-lf 1 0 0 0 DeShields cf 3 1 0 1 Neuse 2b 4 0 2 0 Mathis c 0 0 0 0 Phegley c 4 1 1 2 a-Trevino ph-c 2 1 2 2

Oakland 003 221 000 — 8 Texas 030 200 010 — 6

E_Phegley (2), Olson (7), Solak (1), DeShields (5). DP_Oakland 2, Texas 0. LOB_Oakland 8, Texas 9. 2B_Neuse (2), Laureano (28), Calhoun (13), Trevino (6), Odor (28). HR_Chapman (33), Phegley (12), Canha (24), Olson (34), Odor (27). SB_Santana (17). SF_Trevino (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Fiers 1 2-3 3 3 3 1 1 Blackburn 2 4 2 2 0 3 Buchter, W, 1-1 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 1 Trivino, H, 17 1 1 0 0 1 1 Petit, H, 28 1 0 0 0 0 2 Diekman, H, 11 1 1 1 1 1 1 Hendriks, S, 22-27 1 1 0 0 1 1

Texas Minor, L, 13-9 5 9 7 7 3 5 Farrell 1 1 1 1 0 0 Vólquez 1 1 0 0 0 1 Clase 1 1 0 0 0 0 Kelley 1 0 0 0 0 1

Blackburn pitched to 4 batters in the 4th.

WP_Fiers.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:47. A_31,928 (49,115).