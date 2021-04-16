Oakland 8, Detroit 4

|Detroit
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|Totals
|33
|8
|8
|8
|Grossman dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Canha rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Goodrum lf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Ramos c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Laureano cf
|4
|1
|0
|1
|Candelario 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Chapman 3b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Núñez 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Olson 1b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|W.Castro ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Schoop 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Piscotty dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Baddoo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Moreland ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jones cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Andrus ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|H.Castro ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Kemp lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Detroit
|000
|101
|002
|—
|4
|Oakland
|001
|114
|10x
|—
|8