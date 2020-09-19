https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/article/Oakland-6-San-Francisco-0-15579760.php
Oakland 6, San Francisco 0
|San Francisco
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|31
|6
|6
|6
|Dickerson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|La Stella dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Solano 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Semien ss
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Belt 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Canha rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Flores dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Longoria 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lamb 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ruf rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Grossman lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bart c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Laureano cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Dubón cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kemp 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Oakland
|103
|200
|00x
|—
|6
LOB_San Francisco 8, Oakland 5. 2B_Crawford (10). HR_Olson (14).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Francisco
|Webb L,2-4
|3
|1-3
|6
|6
|6
|2
|1
|Suárez
|2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|S.Anderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Baragar
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Oakland
|Bassitt W,5-2
|6
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|3
|7
|Petit
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wendelken
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Weems
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
HBP_Webb (Laureano).
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_2:53.
