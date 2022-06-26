Skip to main content
Sports

Oakland 5, Kansas City 3

Oakland Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 5 8 5 Totals 31 3 6 3
Kemp lf 4 0 0 0 Merrifield 2b 4 0 1 0
Bride 2b 2 1 0 0 Benintendi lf 3 1 0 0
Andrus ss 1 0 0 0 Witt Jr. ss 1 1 0 0
Brown dh 4 1 2 1 Melendez c 4 0 0 0
Lowrie 1b 4 0 0 0 Santana 1b 3 0 2 2
Vogt c 4 0 1 1 O'Hearn dh 2 0 0 0
Neuse 3b 4 1 1 0 Olivares ph-dh 2 0 1 1
Pinder rf 4 1 1 0 Taylor cf 4 0 1 0
Pache cf 4 1 2 1 Isbel rf 4 0 0 0
Allen ss-2b 4 0 1 2 Lopez 3b 4 1 1 0
Oakland 000 101 201 5
Kansas City 000 003 000 3

DP_Oakland 1, Kansas City 0. LOB_Oakland 4, Kansas City 6. 2B_Brown (14), Pache (5), Santana (10). 3B_Lopez (1). HR_Brown (10). SB_Merrifield (10), Witt Jr. (11), Neuse (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Kaprielian 5 1-3 2 3 3 4 2
Moll W,3-0 2-3 2 0 0 0 1
Acevedo H,9 1 0 0 0 0 1
Jackson H,13 1 0 0 0 1 2
Trivino S,4-5 1 2 0 0 0 1
Kansas City
Singer L,3-3 8 1-3 7 5 5 1 5
Barlow 2-3 1 0 0 0 1

WP_Trivino, Singer, Barlow.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Adam Hamari.

More for you

T_2:43. A_24,820 (37,903).

Written By