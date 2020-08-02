Oakland 3, Seattle 2

Oakland Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 3 6 3 Totals 34 2 5 2 Semien ss 5 0 0 0 Crawford ss 5 1 1 0 Chapman 3b 5 0 0 0 Nola c 4 1 2 0 Laureano cf 4 0 0 0 1-Gordon pr 0 0 0 0 Canha lf 3 1 1 0 Hudson c 0 0 0 0 Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 Lewis cf 3 0 1 0 Pinder 2b 3 1 1 2 Seager 3b 3 0 1 2 Davis dh 4 0 1 0 White 1b 3 0 0 0 2-Kemp pr-dh 0 1 0 0 Marmolejos lf 4 0 0 0 Piscotty rf 4 0 2 0 Long Jr. 2b 4 0 0 0 Murphy c 2 0 0 0 Vogelbach dh 2 0 0 0 b-Grossman ph 1 0 1 1 a-Lopes ph-dh 2 0 0 0 Allen c 0 0 0 0 Moore rf 4 0 0 0

Oakland 000 000 200 1 — 3 Seattle 002 000 000 0 — 2

E_Pinder (1). DP_Oakland 0, Seattle 2. LOB_Oakland 6, Seattle 6. 2B_Canha (1), Grossman (2). HR_Pinder (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Fiers 6 4 2 2 1 3 Diekman 1 0 0 0 0 1 Petit 1 0 0 0 0 1 Soria, W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 2 3 Hendriks, S, 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 1

Seattle Kikuchi 6 3 0 0 1 9 Margevicius, BS, 0-1 2 2 2 2 1 4 Magill 1 0 0 0 2 1 Altavilla, L, 1-1 1 1 1 0 0 1

WP_Magill.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:11.