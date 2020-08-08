Oakland 3, Houston 1

Recommended Video:

Houston Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 1 5 1 Totals 31 3 9 3 Tucker lf 4 1 1 0 Semien ss 4 2 2 1 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 Laureano cf 4 0 1 0 Bregman 3b 4 0 1 1 Chapman 3b 4 1 2 2 Brantley dh 4 0 0 0 Canha lf 3 0 2 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 2 0 Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 Correa ss 3 0 1 0 Pinder 2b 3 0 1 0 Reddick rf 3 0 0 0 Davis dh 3 0 0 0 Straw cf 3 0 0 0 Piscotty rf 3 0 1 0 Garneau c 3 0 0 0 Murphy c 3 0 0 0

Houston 000 000 001 — 1 Oakland 100 001 01x — 3

E_Garneau (1), Altuve (2). DP_Houston 1, Oakland 0. LOB_Houston 4, Oakland 5. 2B_Gurriel (3), Tucker (5), Piscotty (3). HR_Semien (1), Chapman (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston Valdez L,0-2 7 7 2 1 1 9 Rodriguez 1 2 1 1 0 1

Oakland Montas W,2-1 7 2 0 0 0 5 Diekman H,4 1 1 0 0 0 1 Hendriks S,5-6 1 2 1 1 0 1

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:24.