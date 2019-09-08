Oakland 3, Detroit 1

Detroit Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 29 1 2 1 Totals 30 3 7 3 Reyes cf 3 0 1 0 Semien ss 4 1 2 0 Demeritte rf 4 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 Candelario dh 3 0 0 0 Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 Rodríguez 2b 2 0 0 0 Canha cf 3 1 2 1 H.Castro ph 1 0 0 0 Pinder rf 4 1 1 0 Lugo 3b 4 0 0 0 Davis dh 3 0 1 2 Stewart lf 3 1 1 1 Profar lf 3 0 0 0 Hicks 1b 3 0 0 0 Grossman lf 0 0 0 0 Greiner c 3 0 0 0 Neuse 2b 3 0 0 0 Mercer ss 3 0 0 0 Phegley c 3 0 1 0

Detroit 000 010 000 — 1 Oakland 100 200 00x — 3

E_Greiner (5). DP_Detroit 1, Oakland 0. LOB_Detroit 4, Oakland 5. 2B_Reyes (14), Semien (37), Davis (10). HR_Stewart (9). SB_Reyes (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit Norris L,3-12 3 1 1 1 0 2 VerHagen 4 1-3 6 2 2 0 3 Soto 2-3 0 0 0 1 0

Oakland Manaea W,1-0 7 2 1 1 2 10 Petit H,26 1 0 0 0 1 2 Hendriks S,19-24 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Norris (Olson). WP_Soto.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_2:14. A_24,550 (46,765).