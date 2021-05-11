Oakland 3, Boston 2

|Oakland
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|2
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gonzalez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brown rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Verdugo cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Laureano cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Olson 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Chapman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Moreland dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cordero lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Chavis 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Oakland
|000
|100
|200
|—
|3
|Boston
|100
|000
|100
|—
|2