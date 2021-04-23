Oakland 3, Baltimore 1

E_Laureano (1). LOB_Oakland 6, Baltimore 10. 2B_Mullins (7). HR_Laureano (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Irvin W,2-2 5 1-3 8 1 1 1 6 Petit H,2 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 Wendelken H,2 1 1 0 0 0 1 Diekman S,2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1

Baltimore López L,1-3 4 5 3 3 2 1 Lakins Sr. 1 1 0 0 0 0 Tate 1 1 0 0 0 0 Sulser 2 0 0 0 0 3 Armstrong 1 0 0 0 0 2

López pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.

WP_López.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:53. A_7,574 (45,971).