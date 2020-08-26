https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/article/Oakland-10-Texas-3-15515078.php
Oakland 10, Texas 3
Recommended Video:
|Oakland
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|10
|8
|9
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|Semien ss
|5
|2
|3
|2
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Grossman lf
|4
|1
|0
|1
|Solak lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Frazier 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Canha dh
|4
|2
|0
|1
|Gallo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Piscotty rf
|5
|0
|1
|3
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Trevino dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Laureano cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Chirinos c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Kemp 2b
|2
|3
|1
|0
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Heim c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Rivera 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Dietrich ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Oakland
|001
|220
|500
|—
|10
|Texas
|010
|020
|000
|—
|3
E_Semien (4). DP_Oakland 1, Texas 2. LOB_Oakland 5, Texas 5. 2B_Semien (4), Piscotty (6), Trevino 2 (6). HR_Olson (10), Semien (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Manaea W,2-2
|5
|6
|3
|1
|0
|3
|McFarland H,7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Trivino
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Weems
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Texas
|Gibson L,1-3
|6
|1-3
|6
|7
|7
|2
|6
|Gibaut
|1-3
|0
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Herget
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hearn
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
HBP_Gibson 2 (Chapman,Kemp), Manaea (Chirinos), Gibaut (Canha). WP_Gibson.
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, John Libka; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_3:15.
View Comments