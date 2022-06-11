Oakland 10, Cleveland 5

|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|40
|10
|13
|10
|
|Totals
|34
|5
|9
|4
|
|Kemp 2b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|Kwan cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Laureano rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rosario ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Barrera rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Pinder ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Naylor 1b
|4
|1
|0
|1
|
|Bethancourt 1b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|
|Brown lf
|5
|1
|1
|4
|
|Giménez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Murphy c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Miller dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Andrus ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Palacios lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Vogt dh
|3
|2
|3
|1
|
|Straw cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Davidson 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Maile c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pache cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mercado ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Oakland
|100
|100
|512
|—
|10
|Cleveland
|000
|401
|000
|—
|5