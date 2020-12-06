FG FT Reb
CLEVELAND ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Johnson 24 2-4 3-5 3-6 1 3 7
Beaudion 15 0-3 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Gomillion 8 1-2 1-2 0-0 0 3 4
Hodge 27 1-10 4-4 1-3 1 3 6
Oglesby 18 1-5 1-1 0-1 0 0 4
Woodrich 20 2-9 2-2 0-1 0 0 7
Hill 18 2-6 0-0 1-1 0 3 4
Majak 17 1-5 1-1 2-2 0 2 3
Patton 16 3-8 0-0 1-3 1 5 6
Penn 11 0-1 0-0 0-2 0 2 0
Ferreira 9 0-2 1-2 0-1 0 3 1
Terry 9 0-0 0-0 0-0 2 1 0
Greene 8 0-2 4-4 0-1 0 2 4
Totals 200 13-57 17-21 8-21 6 27 46

Percentages: FG .228, FT .810.

3-Point Goals: 3-23, .130 (Gomillion 1-1, Oglesby 1-3, Woodrich 1-7, Beaudion 0-1, Ferreira 0-1, Patton 0-1, Penn 0-1, Greene 0-2, Hill 0-2, Hodge 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Johnson, Majak).

Turnovers: 20 (Hodge 3, Johnson 3, Greene 2, Hill 2, Oglesby 2, Patton 2, Penn 2, Ferreira, Gomillion, Majak, Woodrich).

Steals: 7 (Greene 2, Johnson 2, Hodge, Majak, Terry).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
OHIO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Roderick 3 1-1 0-0 1-1 0 1 2
Vander Plas 26 3-8 3-4 0-7 4 2 10
Wilson 19 7-10 4-7 7-14 2 1 18
McDay 25 7-10 3-4 1-2 1 1 20
Preston 24 5-6 2-3 0-7 8 0 12
Mil.Brown 22 3-5 0-2 0-0 1 0 7
Towns 18 2-4 1-3 1-4 0 2 6
Sears 16 3-6 3-4 0-2 4 1 9
McMurray 10 0-0 0-0 3-6 2 1 0
Miguel 9 1-1 7-8 1-1 0 2 10
Granger 8 3-3 0-0 0-2 0 3 6
White 8 0-4 0-0 0-1 1 2 0
Mic.Brown 4 0-1 1-2 0-0 0 2 1
Foster 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Tenerowicz 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 35-59 24-37 14-47 23 18 101

Percentages: FG .593, FT .649.

3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (McDay 3-5, Miguel 1-1, Mil.Brown 1-3, Towns 1-3, Vander Plas 1-6, Sears 0-1, White 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Vander Plas 2, Miguel, Wilson).

Turnovers: 14 (Sears 6, Preston 2, Granger, McDay, Mil.Brown, Tenerowicz, Towns, Wilson).

Steals: 9 (Vander Plas 3, Mil.Brown 2, McDay, Towns, White, Wilson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Cleveland St. 25 21 46
Ohio 51 50 101

.