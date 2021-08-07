O'Neill and Goldschmidt homer, Cardinals beat Royals 4-2 STEVE OVERBEY, Associated Press Aug. 6, 2021 Updated: Aug. 7, 2021 12:15 a.m.
1 of9 St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt follows through on an RBI-single in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in St. Louis. Tom Gannam/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill celebrates with third base coach Ron "Pop" Warner (75) after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in St. Louis. Tom Gannam/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt watches his solo home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in St. Louis. Tom Gannam/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in St. Louis. Tom Gannam/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 St. Louis Cardinals Hall-of-Famer Ozzie Smith gestures to his longtime friend and teammate, assistant coach Willie McGee, on the Cardinals bench before a baseball game between the Cardinals and the Kansas City Royals, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in St. Louis. Tom Gannam/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 St. Louis Cardinals Hall-of-Famer Ozzie Smith, left, greets three-time Stanley Cup champion and St. Louis native Patrick Maroon after Maroon threw a ceremonial first pitch to him before a baseball game between the Cardinals and the Kansas City Royals, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in St. Louis. Tom Gannam/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tyler O’Neill had a career-high four hits, including a solo home run, and Adam Wainwright threw seven effective innings and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Kansas City Royals 4-2 on Friday night.
Paul Goldschmidt also homered to help St. Louis snap a three-game losing streak.