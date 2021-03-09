Notre Dame closes on 17-2 run, tops Wake Forest on Wertz's 3 March 9, 2021 Updated: March 9, 2021 10:09 p.m.
Notre Dame guard Trey Wertz (2) who sank the game-winning shot is swarmed by teammates after their 80-77 win over Wake Forest in the first round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
Notre Dame guard Prentiss Hubb, center, grabs a rebound as Wake Forest guard Ian DuBose, left, and teammate guard Carter Whitt (35) defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
Wake Forest guard Daivien Williamson (4) and Notre Dame forward Nate Laszewski (14) battle for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
Notre Dame guard Cormac Ryan (5) fouls Wake Forest forward Isaiah Mucius (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
Notre Dame guard Trey Wertz (2) takes a shot as Wake Forest guard Carter Whitt (35) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
Wake Forest forward Isaiah Mucius (1) reacts to a play during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame in the first round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
Wake Forest head coach Steve Forbes watches play during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Trey Wertz hit a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer to cap a 17-2 closing run and No. 11 seed Norte Dame rallied past 14th-seeded Wake Forest 80-77 on Tuesday night in the first round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.
Tied at 77, Wake Forest's Daivien Williamson drove the lane but his floater was blocked by Cormac Ryan, who dribbled the other way to find a trailing Wertz for a winning 3. Wertz celebrated by finding Ryan in the corner for a chest bump before getting mobbed by teammates.