Northwestern buries Nebraska with 13 3-pointers, 87-63

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Boo Buie scored a season-high 27 points, Northwestern made a season-high 13 3-pointers, and the Wildcats rolled past Nebraska 87-63 on Saturday.

Northwestern led 49-27 at halftime after making 10 of 23 3-pointers. The Wildcats finished the game 13 of 31 from distance and shot 49% overall. Julian Roper's layup with 4:53 to go matched Northwestern's biggest lead at 35 but the Wildcats did not score again.

Chase Audige had 16 points for Northwestern (11-10, 4-8 Big Ten Conference). Buie made 6-of-11 3-pointers and 10 of 15 overall. With the game well in hand, none of Northwestern's starters played more than Buie's 26 minutes and the Wildcats had 32 bench points, led by Ryan Young's 12.

C.J. Wilcher had 15 points for the Cornhuskers (6-17, 0-12), who have lost 10 consecutive games. Bryce McGowens added 10 points.

Since Northwestern’s 64-62 win over then-No. 10 Michigan State on Jan. 15, the Wildcats had lost four in a row before beating Rutgers and now Nebraska. Northwestern hosts Indiana on Tuesday.

Nebraska hosts Minnesota on Wednesday.

