Northwestern St. 64, No. 15 TCU 63

Wilmore 1-2 1-2 3, J.Black 9-15 0-0 25, Haney 3-12 0-0 7, Sharp 8-17 3-4 19, Williams 2-4 0-0 4, Hampton 1-1 0-0 2, Prim 2-4 0-0 4, McDonald 0-2 0-0 0, Enmanuel 0-1 0-0 0, Hill 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 26-59 4-8 64.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason