Northeastern 79, Stony Brook 66

Doherty 2-5 0-0 4, Stucke 2-4 0-0 5, McClintock 2-3 2-2 8, Pridgen 6-8 0-0 15, Telfort 6-12 6-6 20, Troutman 6-9 4-4 20, Nwagha 1-1 0-0 2, Cormier 1-2 0-0 3, Turner 0-0 2-3 2, King 0-0 0-0 0, Woods 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-44 14-15 79.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason