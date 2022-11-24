Northeastern 69, Manhattan 67, OT

Roberts 9-12 1-5 19, Brennen 2-8 0-0 5, Buchanan 3-12 3-6 9, Hayun 0-2 1-3 1, Nelson 5-20 3-3 14, Watson 9-11 0-0 19, Padgett 0-2 0-0 0, Cisse 0-0 0-0 0, Walden 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-68 8-17 67.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason