Northeastern 59, Holy Cross 58

Gates 8-18 3-4 19, Kenney 2-5 4-6 8, Batchelder 4-8 0-0 10, Dorsey 4-8 0-0 12, Montgomery 2-7 0-0 4, Octave 2-6 0-0 5, Tse 0-0 0-0 0, Wilbar 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 7-10 58.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason