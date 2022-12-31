North Texas 72, FIU 57

Guadarrama 2-5 1-2 6, Sanogo 1-1 0-0 2, Dean 4-8 1-2 9, Gittens 1-2 0-1 2, D.Jones 9-16 3-4 24, Krivokapic 3-7 0-0 8, Pinkney 1-2 1-2 3, Wilcox 1-2 0-0 2, Hawkins 0-3 0-0 0, J.Williams 0-3 1-2 1. Totals 22-49 7-13 57.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason