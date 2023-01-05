North Texas 70, W. Kentucky 66

Ousmane 3-11 0-0 6, Eady 1-5 0-0 3, Huntsberry 2-6 4-6 9, Perry 7-16 5-6 22, Scott 4-5 0-0 11, Jones 3-6 2-2 9, Martinez 2-2 2-2 8, Stone 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 23-55 13-16 70.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason