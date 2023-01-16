Skip to main content
North Texas 64, FIU 57

Ousmane 5-15 3-4 13, Eady 0-1 0-0 0, Huntsberry 4-12 4-4 13, Perry 6-12 1-3 17, Scott 1-3 0-0 2, Martinez 5-10 1-1 13, R.Jones 2-6 1-2 6, Stone 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-62 10-14 64.

FIU (8-10)

Guadarrama 5-7 3-3 15, Sanogo 1-2 2-2 4, Dean 3-3 1-4 7, D.Jones 7-18 4-7 19, Krivokapic 2-5 3-3 8, Hawkins 0-2 2-2 2, Pinkney 1-1 0-0 2, Gittens 0-1 0-0 0, J.Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Brewer 0-0 0-0 0, Grant 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-41 15-21 57.

Halftime_FIU 26-25. 3-Point Goals_North Texas 8-26 (Perry 4-8, Martinez 2-4, R.Jones 1-3, Huntsberry 1-6, Eady 0-1, Stone 0-1, Scott 0-2), FIU 4-15 (Guadarrama 2-3, Krivokapic 1-4, D.Jones 1-6, Hawkins 0-1, J.Williams 0-1). Fouled Out_Dean. Rebounds_North Texas 35 (Ousmane 9), FIU 24 (Dean, Krivokapic 6). Assists_North Texas 12 (Eady, Perry, Stone 3), FIU 7 (Dean 3). Total Fouls_North Texas 13, FIU 15.

