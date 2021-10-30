North Texas 30, Rice 24, OT

North Texas 3 7 7 7 6 - 30 Rice 0 3 7 14 0 - 24 First Quarter UNT_FG Mooney 35, 8:58. Second Quarter RICE_FG VanSickle 30, 2:07. UNT_Torrey 1 run (Mooney kick), :15. Third Quarter RICE_Myers 1 run (VanSickle kick), 6:45. UNT_Adeyi 5 run (Mooney kick), 3:58. Fourth Quarter RICE_Ja.Bailey 17 pass from Constantine (VanSickle kick), 11:50. UNT_I.Johnson 6 run (Mooney kick), 2:03. RICE_Patterson 12 pass from Constantine (VanSickle kick), :16. First Overtime UNT_Adeyi 1 run, :00. ___ UNT RICE First downs 22 25 Total Net Yards 314 368 Rushes-yards 43-193 46-97 Passing 121 271 Punt Returns 0-0 2-13 Kickoff Returns 3-75 3-43 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 11-22-0 18-34-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 3-25 Punts 4-45.0 3-43.667 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-0 Penalties-Yards 7-74 15-114 Time of Possession 21:16 38:44 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_North Texas, Aune 7-66, Adeyi 12-47, Torrey 14-43, I.Johnson 8-27, B.Jackson 1-11, (Team) 1-(minus 1). Rice, Griffin 14-47, Myers 11-32, Broussard 11-18, Constantine 6-9, Suckley 1-0, Montgomery 2-(minus 1), Green 1-(minus 8). PASSING_North Texas, Aune 11-22-0-121. Rice, Constantine 16-30-0-242, Green 2-3-0-29, (Team) 0-1-0-0. RECEIVING_North Texas, B.Jackson 3-50, Lyles 3-18, Burns 2-30, I.Johnson 1-20, Torrey 1-2, Pirtle 1-1. Rice, Ja.Bailey 10-143, Patterson 4-31, Myers 3-88, Pitre 1-9. MISSED FIELD GOALS_Rice, VanSickle 51, VanSickle 45.