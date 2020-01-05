North Dakota State drubs Northland College 97-43

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Vinnie Shahid, Cameron Hunter and Jaxon Knotek all scored 13 points to lead seven players in double figures and North Dakota State rolled to a 97-43 victory over Division III-member Northland College (Wis.) on Sunday.

Tyson Ward scored 12 for the Bison (11-5), who shot 58% from the floor (36 of 62) and 50% from 3-point range (10 of 20). Tyree Eady hit 5 of 6 shots and scored 11. Rocky Kreuser pitched in with 10 points and nine rebounds, while Tyler Witz scored 10.

George Butvilas topped the Lumberjacks with 10 points. Northland shot just 27% overall (16 of 60) and 26% from distance (7 of 27).

The Bison won the rebound battle 48-22.

