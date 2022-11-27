North Dakota 73, Cal St.-Fullerton 57

Lee 2-4 0-0 4, Harris 7-16 0-2 15, Jones 3-4 2-4 9, San Antonio 2-4 2-3 7, Wrightsell 4-12 0-0 9, Wade 2-6 2-2 7, Bastian 0-0 1-2 1, Carper 1-1 0-0 3, Eaton 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-48 7-13 57.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason