North Dakota 65, Incarnate Word 57

Omot 3-11 5-8 11, Sueker 2-3 0-2 5, Tsartsidze 2-7 3-3 7, Brooks 3-5 3-5 9, Nero 1-7 0-0 3, Norman 5-10 1-1 14, Trent 0-1 2-3 2, Danielson 2-2 2-3 6, Mathews 2-2 0-0 4, Eaglestaff 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 21-50 18-27 65.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason