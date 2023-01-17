North Carolina 72, Boston College 64

Post 7-11 3-4 17, Ashton-Langford 2-9 4-4 8, Langford 3-6 2-2 8, Zackery 6-14 2-2 14, Aligbe 3-4 0-0 6, Bickerstaff 3-5 1-2 7, Madsen 0-1 0-0 0, Penha 2-2 0-0 4, McGlockton 0-1 0-0 0, Kelley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-54 12-14 64.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason