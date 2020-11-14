Wake Forest 14 21 10 8 53
North Carolina 17 7 7 28 59
First Quarter

WF_Walker 1 run (Sciba kick), 7:58.

NC_Newsome 75 pass from Howell (Atkins kick), 7:47.

NC_FG Atkins 26, 3:01.

WF_Roberson 40 pass from Hartman (Sciba kick), 2:06.

NC_D.Brown 23 pass from Howell (Atkins kick), :29.

Second Quarter

WF_Greene 17 pass from Hartman (Sciba kick), 14:55.

NC_Newsome 44 pass from Howell (Atkins kick), 12:45.

WF_Hartman 0 run (Sciba kick), 10:26.

WF_Walker 1 run (Sciba kick), 1:28.

Third Quarter

WF_FG Sciba 41, 12:30.

WF_Greene 18 pass from Hartman (Sciba kick), 6:56.

NC_D.Brown 4 pass from Howell (Atkins kick), 4:43.

Fourth Quarter

NC_Carter 46 pass from Howell (Atkins kick), 14:51.

NC_Walston 10 pass from Howell (Atkins kick), 8:19.

NC_Howell 20 run (Atkins kick), 4:11.

NC_Jav.Williams 15 run (Atkins kick), 2:39.

WF_Roberson 5 pass from Hartman (B.Chapman pass from Hartman), :57.

A_3,535.

___

WF NC
First downs 30 30
Rushes-yards 46-177 38-192
Passing 429 550
Comp-Att-Int 29-45-0 32-45-1
Return Yards 20 17
Punts-Avg. 6-42.5 4-44.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 4-20 6-58
Time of Possession 28:48 31:12

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Wake Forest, Beal-Smith 17-120, Walker 13-51, Morin 2-5, Hartman 13-2, (Team) 1-(minus 1). North Carolina, Jav.Williams 13-101, Carter 16-74, Howell 7-21, (Team) 2-(minus 4).

PASSING_Wake Forest, Hartman 29-45-0-429. North Carolina, Howell 32-45-1-550.

RECEIVING_Wake Forest, Roberson 12-167, Greene 8-170, Morin 4-47, Groulx 3-23, Walker 1-19, Whiteheart 1-3. North Carolina, Newsome 10-189, D.Brown 8-163, Carter 4-55, K.Brown 3-87, Walston 3-39, Jav.Williams 3-13, Simmons 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.