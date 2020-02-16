Norfolk State holds off late rally, beats Morgan State 62-57

Recommended Video:

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Jermaine Bishop had 18 points as Norfolk State held off a late rally by Morgan State to earn a 62-57 win on Saturday night.

Steven Whitley had 14 points and nine rebounds for Norfolk State (12-13, 8-2 Mid-Eastern Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Devante Carter added 10 points. Joe Bryant Jr. had six rebounds.

Morgan State was held to just 17 first-half and trailed by 13 at intermission, but rallied in the second half to get within two points in the final minute.

Malik Miller had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Bears (13-14, 7-5). He also had seven turnovers but only two assists. Stanley Davis added 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Norfolk State plays Coppin State at home on Monday. Morgan State plays South Carolina State on the road on Monday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com