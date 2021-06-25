Nola ties mark with 10 Ks in row, but Mets rally past Phils

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Nola struck out 10 straight batters to match a major league record that stood alone for 51 years, but the New York Mets rallied past the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 in eight innings Friday on big hits by Francisco Lindor and Dominic Smith during the first game of a doubleheader.

New York took advantage of an embarrassing two-base error by reliever José Alvarado, who overthrew first base on a comebacker while clinging to a 1-0 lead in the seventh inning of a game scheduled for seven under pandemic rules.

That led to Lindor's tying single with two outs, and Smith won it with an RBI single off Ranger Suárez (3-2) in the eighth.

Hall of Fame ace Tom Seaver fanned his final 10 hitters for the Mets in a 2-1 victory over the San Diego Padres at Shea Stadium on April 22, 1970.

That mark for consecutive strikeouts held for more than five decades until Nola whiffed Michael Conforto leading off the fourth at Citi Field, which replaced Shea Stadium as the Mets’ home in 2009 on an adjacent site in Queens.

Nola also singled off the left-field wall and doubled home Philadelphia's run against starter Taijuan Walker during a sensational all-around performance that resembled a Little League star.

The right-hander tied a career high with 12 strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings of two-hit ball, but a struggling bullpen was unable to hang on as the Phillies dropped their fourth in a row.

Seth Lugo (1-0) struck out three in the top of the eighth and stranded two runners for the NL East leaders, playing their third doubleheader in seven days.

Featuring a nasty knuckle curve, Nola started and ended his streak with punchouts of Conforto, who came off the injured list Wednesday. With the late-afternoon crowd chanting his name, Pete Alonso halted the astounding run of Ks when he reached across the plate to poke a 1-2 slider inside the right-field line for a line-drive double.

Nola got off to an inauspicious start. He hit leadoff batter Jeff McNeil with a curveball in the first inning and then gave up a double to Lindor that left runners at second and third.

The right-hander struck out Conforto, Alonso and Smith in succession to keep New York off the scoreboard — and didn’t slow down. James McCann, Kevin Pillar and Luis Guillorme went down in the second, then Walker, McNeil and Lindor in the third.

Seven of the strikeouts during Nola’s string were swinging. He caught Smith, McCann and Walker looking.

The streak alone gave Nola his 19th double-digit strikeout game and third this season.

BACK IN THE BIGS

Philadelphia called up reliever Neftalí Feliz, who hasn't pitched in the majors since August 2017 with Kansas City. Before this season, he hadn't even appeared in affiliated ball since 2018.

The 2010 AL Rookie of the Year was added to the 40-man roster when his contract was selected from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Feliz was an All-Star in 2010 and saved 72 games over two seasons for Texas teams that went to the World Series in 2010 and 2011.

The right-hander was 2-1 with a 1.26 ERA, four saves and 23 strikeouts over 14 1/3 innings at Lehigh Valley.

OTHER ROSTER MOVES

Phillies RHP David Hale was designated for assignment, and infielder Nick Maton was recalled from Lehigh Valley. Maton started at second base. Philadelphia added RHP Enyel De Los Santos as its 27th man for the doubleheader. ... With second-string catcher Tomás Nido on the injured list, New York claimed backstop Chance Sisco off waivers from Baltimore. Sisco was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse, and 3B J.D. Davis (sprained left hand) was transferred to the 60-day IL. Davis took pregame grounders and is eligible to come off next Thursday, but there's no timetable for his return. Mets manager Luis Rojas said Davis is trending in the right direction. ... RHP Sean Reid-Foley was recalled from Syracuse to serve as the 27th man for the Mets. ... OF Mason Williams elected free agency after he was sent outright to Syracuse on Thursday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: RHP Sam Coonrod was placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Thursday, with right forearm tendinitis. ... Mets nemesis Jean Segura (left groin strain) ran the bases during batting practice.

Mets: RHP Marcus Stroman still plans to take his next scheduled turn in the rotation Sunday or Monday, according to Rojas. Stroman left Tuesday's outing in the second inning with a sore hip. ... 3B Jonathan Villar (calf) sat out again. ... OF Brandon Nimmo (left index finger) is expected back next week, Rojas said.

UP NEXT

Phillies LHP Matt Moore (0-1, 7.36 ERA) was set to start the nightcap against LHP David Peterson (2-5, 5.31). Moore came off the 10-day injured list Wednesday. He had been sidelined since May 21 with lower back spasms, and hadn't started in the majors since April 17.

