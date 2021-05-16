Nola drives in six runs, Padres embarrass Cardinals 13-3 BERNIE WILSON, AP Sports Writer May 16, 2021 Updated: May 16, 2021 12:38 a.m.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Austin Nola homered, doubled and drove in a career-high six runs, and Tommy Pham and rookie Kim Ha-seong also connected off Adam Wainwright to lead the San Diego Padres to a 13-3 laugher against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday night.
The Padres beat the Cardinals for the second straight night in their first matchup since San Diego eliminated St. Louis from the playoffs last season.