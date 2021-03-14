No wind means no racing on America's Cup day 4 STEVE McMORRAN, AP Sports Writer March 14, 2021 Updated: March 14, 2021 12:08 a.m.
Suspense moved up another notch Sunday in the 36th match for the America’s Cup between defender Team New Zealand and Italian challenger Luna Rossa when lack of wind prevented sailing on the scheduled fourth day.
Each of the first three days has built the tension in the match as the teams have won one race each daily to leave the series deadlocked at 3-3 in the best-of-13 race series.