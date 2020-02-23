No OT! Cincinnati beats Wichita State 67-64 in regulation

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jarron Cumberland scored 24 points, and Cincinnati ended its record-tying streak of overtime games, beating Wichita State 67-64 on Sunday.

The Bearcats (18-9, 11-4 American Athletic) had gone overtime each of their last four games, matching the NCAA record.

The Shockers (20-7, 8-6) had a chance to send it to overtime, but Jamarius Burton's half-court shot at the buzzer was off.

Cumberland led the way despite a cold-shooting game. He went only 3 of 11 from the field, but made 16 of his 22 free throws, including one with 2.1 seconds left that provided the final margin.

Wichita State couldn't overcame a late shooting slump and had its three-game winning streak snapped. Cincinnati has won six in a row over the Shockers, including an 80-79 victory on Feb. 6.

Jaime Echenique had 10 points and 12 rebounds for Wichita State.

Neither team led by more than five in a ragged first half that featured four ties and nine lead changes. Wichita State missed its last six shots in the half, helping Cincinnati put together an eight-point run for a 31-28 halftime lead.

The Shockers' cold shooting extended into the second half. They missed six of their first seven shots while Cincinnati pulled ahead 38-30.

Erik Stevenson scored six straight points for the Shockers, including a steal and layup, and Echenique had a three-point play that tied it 58-58 with 4:32 to go, but the Shockers went cold again at the end and never regained the lead.

After pulling even, Wichita State missed eight of its last nine shots from the field, allowing Cincinnati to hold on.

BIG PICTURE

Wichita State: The Shockers lost three straight — a season high — in early February, including a home loss to Cincinnati and road losses at Tulsa and Houston. They've since refurbished their NCAA Tournament credentials but have a tough closing stretch.

Cincinnati: The Bearcats were coming off an 89-87 double-overtime loss at home to UCF on Wednesday that dented their NCAA Tournament chances and left them with little margin for error.

UP NEXT

Wichita State hosts Temple on Thursday. The Shockers lost at Temple 65-53 on Jan. 15.

Cincinnati plays at Houston on Sunday. The Bearcats rallied at home to beat then-No. 21 Houston 64-62 on Feb. 1.

