No. 9 UCLA 51, Washington 47

Bessoir 1-7 0-1 2, Sontag 4-7 2-2 11, Conti 3-7 1-2 8, Osborne 3-12 4-8 12, Rice 6-10 0-0 12, Anstey 0-0 0-0 0, Iwuala 0-3 0-0 0, Jaquez 2-7 0-0 4, Brown 1-4 0-0 2, Jones 0-5 0-0 0, Totals 20-62 7-13 51

WASHINGTON (10-7)

Daniels 3-5 0-0 6, Schwartz 3-11 0-0 7, Van Dyke 3-10 0-0 6, Noble 3-8 3-6 9, Oliver 1-5 1-2 3, Grothaus 0-3 0-0 0, Rees 4-6 0-1 8, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Ladine 0-5 2-2 2, Stines 1-7 4-4 6, Totals 18-61 10-15 47

UCLA 5 13 22 11 51
Washington 10 17 8 12 47

3-Point Goals_UCLA 4-17 (Bessoir 0-3, Sontag 1-2, Conti 1-2, Osborne 2-5, Rice 0-1, Jaquez 0-3, Jones 0-1), Washington 1-12 (Schwartz 1-4, Van Dyke 0-2, Noble 0-1, Oliver 0-1, Ladine 0-2, Stines 0-2). Assists_UCLA 6 (Osborne 2), Washington 8 (Noble 3). Fouled Out_Washington Daniels. Rebounds_UCLA 37 (Sontag 8), Washington 46 (Oliver 11). Total Fouls_UCLA 18, Washington 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,265.

