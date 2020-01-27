No. 9 Mississippi State routs Ole Miss 80-39

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Jessika Carter scored 24 points and pulled down 11 rebounds and No. 9 Mississippi State routed Ole Miss 80-39 on Sunday.

The victory for the Bulldogs was the largest in the longtime series, besting the 31-point wins they had in each of the last two years.

The Rebels (7-13, 0-7 SEC) scored double digits in just one of the four quarters in the game. Mississippi State led 30-6 at the end of the first quarter and the rout was on. The Rebels turned the ball over 23 times and were outrebounded 41-28 in the loss.

The Bulldogs (18-3, 6-1 SEC) managed to turn those 23 turnovers into 27 points and added 24 assists in the win.

Carter dominated the inside and the midrange as she shot 10 of 14 from the field. She was helped out in the win by freshmen RIckea Jackson and Aliyah Matharu who scored 12 and 11 points respectively off of the bench.

Mississippi State shot 48 percent for the ball game and hit 7 of 17 3-pointers on the way to the big win.

It was the 12th-straight win in the series for Vic Schaefer and Mississippi State as the Bulldogs’ coach has now gone 13-2 against Ole Miss. The Rebels had won 50 of the first 51 in the series from 1975-1997. Mississippi State has taken 35 of the last 48 since.

BIG PICTURE:

Mississippi State: After dropping a game at No. 1 South Carolina last Monday, the Bulldogs had a hiccup in a survival win at Vanderbilt. They left no doubt on Sunday that they were back in business as they beat the Rebels yet again.

Ole Miss: The Rebels are continuing their complete rebuild under head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin. They have lost all seven conference games to this point and only two of those have been by single digits.

UP NEXT:

Mississippi State: Hosts Auburn on Thursday.

Ole Miss: Hosts No. 1 South Carolina Thursday night.