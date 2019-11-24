No. 9 Maryland starts quickly in 107-52 rout of Quinnipiac

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Shakira Austin scored all 16 of her points in the first half, and No. 9 Maryland dominated the inside against Quinnipiac in a 107-52 rout Sunday.

The Terrapins (5-1) led 24-7 after the first quarter and by 21 at halftime in their fourth straight victory.

The 6-foot-5 Austin went 7 for 8 from the floor and grabbed seven rebounds to help Maryland finish with a 41-31 advantage on the boards.

Six players scored in double figures for Maryland, including freshmen Ashley Owusu with 19 and Diamond Miller with 17. The taller Terrapins had 56 points in the paint compared with 16 for the Bobcats.

Cur’Tiera Haywood led Quinnipiac (1-3) with nine points. The Bobcats have reached the NCAA Tournament in each of the last three seasons but are off to a slow start in coach Tricia Fabbri’s 25th season at the school.

Fabbri used 10 players in the first quarter trying to find the right combination and get a feel for her team before the three-time Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference defending champs begin league play.

Quinnipiac opened the scoring with a 3-pointer, then missed its next six shots while Maryland got points from four different players in a 15-0 run.

A layup by Shaq Edwards ended the Bobcats’ cold streak, but the Terrapins answered with a 9-0 burst for a 24-5 lead.

It was 45-24 at halftime, and the Terrapins began the third quarter with a 16-0 run to up the margin to 37.

That was enough to send Maryland on its way to a third successive blowout win. Taking control early in each of those games, the Terrapins outscored Delaware, George Washington and Quinnipiac in the first quarter by a collective 76-26 score.

The three-game run followed a loss to top 10 foe South Carolina and a 70-68 victory at James Madison in which Maryland had to rally after falling behind by 19 in the fourth quarter.

BIG PICTURE

Quinnipiac has been dominant in the MAAC, but against Big Ten power Maryland the Bobcats were out of their league.

Maryland has clearly distanced itself from the loss to South Carolina and understands the benefit of a fast start. If the Terps keep playing like this, a climb within the top 10 is sure to follow.

FOUR FIGURES

Stephanie Jones scored nine points to become the 34th women’s player in Maryland history to reach the 1,000-point mark. She has 1,002.

UP NEXT

Quinnipiac hosts Harvard on Saturday.

Maryland heads south to face Clemson in the Daytona Beach Invitational on Friday, followed by a matchup against Belmont on Saturday.

