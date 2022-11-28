No. 9 Kansas 87, Texas Southern 55

Barnes 9-14 2-2 22, Carter 0-2 0-0 0, Walker 4-12 2-2 10, Henry 2-7 0-0 6, Mortle 5-9 1-3 11, Gilliam 0-3 0-0 0, Nicholas 1-2 0-2 2, Farooq 1-1 0-0 2, Granger 0-1 0-0 0, Marin 0-1 0-0 0, O'Neal 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 23-53 5-9 55.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason