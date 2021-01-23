No. 9 Baylor women win again at home, 84-61 over Oklahoma

WACO, Texas (AP) — NaLyssa Smith scored 21 points, Moon Ursin had 14 points with 11 rebounds and No. 9 Baylor overwhelmed Oklahoma 84-61 on Saturday night, a week after the end of the Lady Bears' national-best 61-game home winning streak.

Baylor (10-2, 5-1 Big 12) took over the game in the second quarter by outscoring Oklahoma 25-5 to stretch a two-point lead to 22 at halftime.

DiDi Richards had a career-high 12 assists for the Lady Bears, who after their 75-71 home loss to Iowa State last Saturday rebounded with a 77-58 win at Oklahoma State on Wednesday night.

Five players scored double figures as Baylor shot 59% (35 of 61) from the field, led by Smith even though her streak of double-double games ended at four. Trinity Oliver added 14 points, freshman Hanna Gusters 11 and Queen Egbo 10.

Madi Williams led Oklahoma with 29 points and Taylor Robertson made five 3-pointers while scoring 19 points. The Sooners have lost 12 in a row, and 21 of 22 to Baylor.

Richards, the Big 12 assists leader, entering with 6.2 a game, broke her previous single-game high of 10 set in the loss to Iowa State. That was the Lady Bears' first game in two weeks after a pause because of COVID-19 issues, including coach Kim Mulkey's positive test.

Williams had 13 of the 21 points for the Sooners in the third quarter, all of hers in the last 6:26. They made their last six shots over the final 3:48, five by Williams and a 3 by Robertson.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma: The Sooners got dominated inside as expected, getting outscored 46-16 in the paint, but the Big 12's top 3-point shooting team struggled from beyond the arc at 22.7% (5 of 22) and got outrebounded 40-14. They were coming off a 64-63 loss at Iowa State, which was playing its next game after the streak-busting win at the Ferrell Center. Robertson had 26 points and made eight 3s against the Cyclones..

Baylor: The Lady Bears still haven’t lost consecutive home games in 12 years, since then-No. 2 Oklahoma won 56-51 in the Ferrell Center on Jan. 28, 2009, four days before No. 16 Texas won 58-55 there. That was the last time the Sooners won in Waco.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

When the Lady Bears dropped three spots to No. 9 in this week's poll, it was their lowest ranking since being ninth in November 2017. After two solid wins this week, they could regain a spot or two. But they definitely will remain in the Top 10, where they have been since December 2014.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma is home against Kansas on Wednesday night.

Baylor stays home to host TCU on Tuesday. Both head coaches missed the first meeting Jan. 2 because of COVID-19 protocols.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25